Suddenly but peacefully at home on 18th April 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved dad to Chris and Debbie, father-in-law to Janice and Nick, dear grandad to Alice, Liam, Thomas, Caitlin, Angus and Fraser and brother to Trevor. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. There will be an "empty chair"at many local cricket and football matches. Due to current restrictions a private cremation service will be held on Monday 18th May.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 8, 2020
