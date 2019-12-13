Home

passed away peacefully on the 5th December 2019, at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 93 years. Much loved husband to Doreen, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service takes place at St Thomas a Beckett Church, Great Whelnetham on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 11.00am. Donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019
