BUGG
Arthur Thomas
On 26th January 2020 aged 80 years. Devoted partner of Sheila Cross. Loving Dad of Paul and Diane. Dear brother, grandad, great-grandad and uncle. Special in the lives of John, Abi, Mick and Julie. Loved and very precious to us all. Funeral service takes place at St Peters Church, Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday 26th February at 12 noon. Mourning dress not required. Floral tributes or donations payable to Cancer Research UK or Huntington's Disease Association may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020