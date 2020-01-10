Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
13:00
St Mary's Church
Mildenhall
Arthur PAYNE

Arthur PAYNE Notice
PAYNE Arthur of Mildenhall passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 26th December 2019 aged 84 years. A dearly loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Brother and Friend to many.Funeral Service at St Mary's Church Mildenhall on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 1.00pm followed by cremation at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the Mildenhall And District Museum c/o G R Peachey & Son Funeral Directors 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA Tel. 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020
