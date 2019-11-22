|
|
HARBUTT Audrey Anne
passed away peacefully at Glastonbury Court on Tuesday 5th November 2019.Wife of the late Ken, with whom she founded Rougham Hall Nurseries. Dear mother and grandmother, who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Rougham on Tuesday 26th November at 12.00noon. No flowers thank you. Donations if desired to Perennial - Gardeners' Royal Benevolent Society may be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019