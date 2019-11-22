Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Church
Rougham
Audrey HARBUTT Notice
HARBUTT Audrey Anne

passed away peacefully at Glastonbury Court on Tuesday 5th November 2019.Wife of the late Ken, with whom she founded Rougham Hall Nurseries. Dear mother and grandmother, who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Rougham on Tuesday 26th November at 12.00noon. No flowers thank you. Donations if desired to Perennial - Gardeners' Royal Benevolent Society may be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019
