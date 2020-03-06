Home

Passed away on the 28th February 2020, aged 86 years. Loving wife of the late Dennis, much loved mum to Paul and David, mother- in-law to Christine and Amanda, a dearly loved grandma to Colette, Darren, Benjamin, Emaleigh, Ellie, Kayleigh and Mia. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium- Abbey Chapel on Thursday 12th March at 3.30pm. Donations if desired to the East Anglian Children's Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 6, 2020
