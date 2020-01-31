|
|
SMITH
Audrey
Passed away peacefully in Ipswich Hospital on 21st January, 2020, aged 93 years. Formerly of Bradfield St. George. Audrey will be very sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Seven Hills Crematorium, Nacton on Monday 10th February, 2020 at 3.45 p.m. No flowers please. Please wear a floral tie or scarf. Donations, if desired, payable to Diabetes UK may be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 47 St Helens Street, Ipswich, IP4 2JL.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 31, 2020