of Westhorpe, Suffolk (formerly of Hemingford Grey) sadly passed away on 21st August 2020. Beloved wife of the late David, loving mother to Jacky, Kevin, Nicky, Lynne and Wendy, grandmother of Gemma, Alex, Carrie, Jason, Tom, Katie and Adam and great grandmother of 8. Private family cremation. Thanksgiving service will be held when circumstances permit. Donations, if desired, can be made to The East Anglian Air Ambulance c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 58 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket IP14 1AD.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 28, 2020
