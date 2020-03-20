Home

Aged 91 years. Passed away peacefully on 10th March 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Peter, Mum to Anne and Marion and Mother-in-Law to Wally and David. Nanny to Lauren, April and Gracie, Great Grandma to Sophie, Jessica and Lana. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends Funeral service on Monday 30th March 2020 at 11:30am at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Bury Stray Cat Fund c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020
