|
|
GARROD Barbara Jean Of Felsham, sadly passed away, aged 84, on the 25th August at Chilton Meadows Care Home. Devoted wife of John, much loved mum of Jane, Susan and Simon. A loving and kind granny, great-granny and mother-in-law. Funeral Service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 30th September, 2019 at 2.00pm. No flowers, but donations, if desired, to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 58 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket IP14 1AD. The donations will be donated to Felsham Village Hall.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019