GODDARD
Barbara Edith
Passed away peacefully at Montana Care Home on Sunday 11th August 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved mum, nan and great-nan. Funeral service takes place at Bradfield and Rougham Baptist Church on Friday 30th August at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Bradfield and Rougham Baptist Church or Montana Care Home may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019