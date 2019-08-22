Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
14:00
Bradfield and Rougham Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara GODDARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara GODDARD

Notice Condolences

Barbara GODDARD Notice
GODDARD

Barbara Edith

Passed away peacefully at Montana Care Home on Sunday 11th August 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved mum, nan and great-nan. Funeral service takes place at Bradfield and Rougham Baptist Church on Friday 30th August at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Bradfield and Rougham Baptist Church or Montana Care Home may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now