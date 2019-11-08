|
|
HILL
Barbara Jennifer (formerly Jennings, nee Nunn)
died peacefully on Monday 14th October 2019 aged 89 years. Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Thanksgiving Service takes place on Friday 6th December at Fornham St Martin Church at 1.00pm. All welcome at church. No flowers by request please, donations if desired made payable to either EACH or The Suffolk Punch Trust may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Please join the family after the service at The Farmers Club, Pump Lane, Bury St Edmunds.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019