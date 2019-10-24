|
|
STILLWELL
Barbara
(nee Tillett)
Passed away suddenly at Ashmore Nursing Home, Stanton on Saturday 14th September 2019, aged 89. A much loved mum to Janet and son-in-law David. Nanna to Adam and partner Jay, Daniel and wife Katie. Nephew to Lynton and Ann and cousin Megan. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Monday 4th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation may be sent to c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019