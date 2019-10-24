Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Passed away suddenly at Ashmore Nursing Home, Stanton on Saturday 14th September 2019, aged 89. A much loved mum to Janet and son-in-law David. Nanna to Adam and partner Jay, Daniel and wife Katie. Nephew to Lynton and Ann and cousin Megan. Funeral Service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Monday 4th November at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation may be sent to c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
