CHESTER
Barrie Michael
passed away peacefully on 15th April 2020, aged 84 years. Husband of the late Ruth, father of Mary, Michael, Sarah and Claire, grandad of India, Millie, Lizzie, Kate, Robin and Dominic and brother-in-law to Liz. Barrie will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. The family are thankful for the messages of love and support they have received. Private funeral but a memorial service will be held at a later date. All enquiries to Armstrongs Independent Funeral Service, 43 St. Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889 Email: [email protected]
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020