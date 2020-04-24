Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Barrie CHESTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrie CHESTER

Notice Condolences

Barrie CHESTER Notice
CHESTER

Barrie Michael

passed away peacefully on 15th April 2020, aged 84 years. Husband of the late Ruth, father of Mary, Michael, Sarah and Claire, grandad of India, Millie, Lizzie, Kate, Robin and Dominic and brother-in-law to Liz. Barrie will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. The family are thankful for the messages of love and support they have received. Private funeral but a memorial service will be held at a later date. All enquiries to Armstrongs Independent Funeral Service, 43 St. Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889 Email: [email protected]
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -