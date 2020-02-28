Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00
St Marys Church

Beatrice BULLETT

Beatrice BULLETT Notice
BULLETT Beatrice (Beattie)

Sadly passed away on 19th February 2020 aged 100 years. Wife of the late Arthur. A much loved mother to Brenda, Jen and Jill. Mother in law to Roger, Bryan and Lenny. A proud and loving grandmother to Paul, Julie, Justine and Great-Grandmother to Gemma, Leanne, Liv, Tom, Sam, Matthew and Rebecca. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place on Friday 13th March 2020 at 11.00am at St Marys Church, Rougham Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 28, 2020
