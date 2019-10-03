Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
23 Mustow Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
01284 846573
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:30
Norton Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice MEEKINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice MEEKINGS

Notice Condolences

Beatrice MEEKINGS Notice
MEEKINGS

Beatrice

Passed away peacefully at Pinford End Nursing Home, Hawstead on 23rd September 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Fredrick, much loved mother of Brenda, Philip and the late Barry and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on Monday 14th October at Norton Baptist Church, 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be made by cheque and payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o F. Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now