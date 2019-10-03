|
MEEKINGS
Beatrice
Passed away peacefully at Pinford End Nursing Home, Hawstead on 23rd September 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Fredrick, much loved mother of Brenda, Philip and the late Barry and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on Monday 14th October at Norton Baptist Church, 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be made by cheque and payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o F. Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019