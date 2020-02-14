Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889

Beatrice WARREN

Beatrice WARREN Notice
WARREN

Beatrice Muriel

passed away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 19th January 2020 aged 102 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Please be advised that her Funeral Service will now take place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Thursday 27th February at 3.00pm followed by Cremation. No flowers please but donations to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH, Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 14, 2020
