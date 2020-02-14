|
|
WARREN
Beatrice Muriel
passed away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 19th January 2020 aged 102 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Please be advised that her Funeral Service will now take place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Thursday 27th February at 3.00pm followed by Cremation. No flowers please but donations to St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH, Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 14, 2020