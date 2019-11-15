|
Bernard Edward Mitcham In loving memory of a wonderful Husband who passed away on 15th November 2009. Today will always be etched forever in my heart
for it's the anniversary of the day we had to part. The pain I felt on losing you never goes away
You are always on my mind no matter what the day. I am very thankful for the love that I always had from you.
So I will hold on to that happiness today and all year through. Thank you Bern for the years we shared.
the love you gave me, the way you cared. I will always love you.
Miss you so much every day
Your ever loving Wife
x x x
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 15, 2019