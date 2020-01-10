|
SOUTHGATE
Bernard Allen George
Passed away on 30th December 2019 aged 86 years. Husband of Sheila, father of Alan and Toni and grandpa to Ben. Funeral service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey chapel on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are to be made payable to Help for Hero's which may be left at the service or sent c/o Kingsbury & Saunders Funeral Services, 61 George Street, Hadleigh IP7 5BW Tel. 01473 823117
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020