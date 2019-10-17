|
Passed away on 6th October 2019, aged 85 years. Wife of the late Frank, dear Mother of Susan, Christine, Pearl, Heather, Robin and Valerie. Loving Nanny and Great Nan. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 1st November at 12 noon. Family Flowers only please but donations if desired to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 5 St Olaves Precinct, Bury St Edmunds, IP32 6SP.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019