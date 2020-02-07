Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00
St Johns Church
Bury St
Edmunds
View Map
Bertie HOWE

HOWE

Bertie Richard (Bert)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday 25th January 2020 aged 84 years. A much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad and friend. Funeral service takes place on Friday 21st February at St Johns Church Bury St Edmunds at 11.00 am, followed by private burial at Hunston. Floral tributes or donations made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020
