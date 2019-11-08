|
CARTER
Bertram Maurice
of Cockfield who passed away peacefully on Thursday 24th October after a short illness at West Suffolk Hospital. Muched loved husband of Violet. Father of greatly loved daughter Linda and brother of Ray. Will be sadly missed by those who knew him. Funeral service to be held at St Peter's parish church Cockfield on Thursday 14th November at 11 o'clock and burial at village cemetery after church service. Family flowers only. Donations kindly given for Mencap may be sent to W A Deacon Funeral Services 3 Norman Way, Lavenham. CO10 9PY
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019