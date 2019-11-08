Home

W A Deacon Funeral Services (Lavenham, Sudbury)
3 Norman Way
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY
01787 248282
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00
St Peter's parish church
Cockfield
CARTER

Bertram Maurice

of Cockfield who passed away peacefully on Thursday 24th October after a short illness at West Suffolk Hospital. Muched loved husband of Violet. Father of greatly loved daughter Linda and brother of Ray. Will be sadly missed by those who knew him. Funeral service to be held at St Peter's parish church Cockfield on Thursday 14th November at 11 o'clock and burial at village cemetery after church service. Family flowers only. Donations kindly given for Mencap may be sent to W A Deacon Funeral Services 3 Norman Way, Lavenham. CO10 9PY
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019
