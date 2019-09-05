Home

Betty BROOME

Betty BROOME Notice
BROOME Betty Eileen Passed away peacefully on the 1st September 2019 at North Court Care Home, aged 92. A very much loved mum, nana, great-nana and wife to the late Gilbert Broome, who will be truly missedby all her family. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 25th September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to North Court Amenities Fund may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
