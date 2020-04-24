|
|
COOK
Betty
Sadly passed away on Wednesday 15th April 2020, aged 93 years, after a short illness. Wife to the late Ralph Cook, adored Mother to Gill and Sue and Mother-in-Law to Ray and Steve. Devoted Grandmother to Ashley, Kerry, Gareth and Natalie and Grandmother-in-law to Mark and Jarrad. Much loved Great-Grandmother to Ethan, Amy, Daisy and Matilda. Sadly missed and will be in our hearts for ever. Any donations please send to Cancer Research. Memorial service next year when her daughter and family from Australia can attend.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020