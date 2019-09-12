|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday 2nd September 2019, aged 98 years. Devoted wife of the late Dennis. Dearly loved mother of Robert, Patricia and the late Nigel. Loving grandma to her 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister to Ron, Joan and the late Alan and mother-in-law. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Friday 20th September at 10.00am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, for Dementia UK and/or Risby Park Nursing Home may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019