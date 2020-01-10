|
|
RANSON
Betty Margaret
passed away peacefully on the 24th December, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank and a much loved Aunt to Jane, Annie, Roger, David and Sheila. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on the 16th of January at 3.30pm. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Royal Osteoporosis Society may be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020