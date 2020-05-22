|
TWELVETREE Betty (née Woodrow)
died peacefully on the 12th May 2020, aged 86 years, at the West Suffolk Hospital. Much loved wife of John for 61 years; devoted mother to Sarah, David and the late Helen. Loving Grandma to Frances, Kathryn, Lizzie, Brynmor and Johnny. Family only cremation. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at St Peters House for their devoted care and attention to Betty. Also many thanks to the staff at the West Suffolk Hospital. All enquiries c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. To whom arrangements have been entrusted.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020