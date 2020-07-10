|
|
CLARKE
B.J. / John/ Blondie
passed away peacefully on 29th June 2020 at The Beeches Residential Home, at the age of 100 years and ten days. Devoted and loving Husband for 74 years to Joyce, and much loved Father, Father-in-Law, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Private family funeral, but donations in John's memory can be made to St Nicholas Hospice Care through Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT or via bertramjohnclarke.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on July 10, 2020