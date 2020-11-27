|
RIDER
Bob
After a bravely fought battle with cancer peacefully passed away at home on 18th November 2020, surrounded by his dear family. Bob is sadly missed by his cherished wife Mary, all of his loving family and his many good friends. A private service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on 8th December. Family flowers only. If desired donations in memory of Bob can be made out to Macmillan Cancer Suffolk. Enquiries to: L Fulcher 80 Whiting Street, Bury St. Edmunds. IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 27, 2020