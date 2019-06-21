|
JUSZKIEWICZ
Bogdan
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 5th June 2019, aged 95. A dearly loved husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad to Maureen and their children. Funeral Service to be held at the Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 24th June at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, charity donations to RNLI via justgiving.com or local charities if desired. Enquiries to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019