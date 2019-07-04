|
DOWNIE
Brenda Passed away peacefully on the 22nd June, aged 87 years. A devoted music teacher, chorister, singer and musician. Much loved by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at the Borough Cemetery Chapel in Bury St Edmunds on the 23rd July at 11.00am. Floral tributes welcome and donations if desired to St Edmundsbury Cathedral made payable by cheque and sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 4, 2019