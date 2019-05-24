Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda GREGORY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda GREGORY

Notice Condolences

Brenda GREGORY Notice
GREGORY
Brenda Jane
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11th May aged 87 years. Beloved wife of Cliff, dear mother of Simon and Andrew and adored grandma of Emma, Elliot, Lucy and Annie. Funeral Service takes place at St Petronilla's Church, Whepstead, on Monday 3rd June
at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Gatehouse may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk
or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now