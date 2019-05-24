|
|
GREGORY
Brenda Jane
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 11th May aged 87 years. Beloved wife of Cliff, dear mother of Simon and Andrew and adored grandma of Emma, Elliot, Lucy and Annie. Funeral Service takes place at St Petronilla's Church, Whepstead, on Monday 3rd June
at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Gatehouse may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk
or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019