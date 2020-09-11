Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
West Suffolk Crematorium
PEARSON

Brenda Lesley

of Maynewater Square Bury St Edmunds. Peacefully on 28th August 2020 after a long stay in the West Suffolk Hospital aged 79 years. Mother of Jenny, Robin and Martin, mother in law to Jeremy and Gemma, and grandmother of Ben. Funeral service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium on the 17th September 2020. Private service, family flowers only. Any donations to the Bury Stray Cat Fund may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 11, 2020
