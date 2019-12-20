|
passed away peacefully on 6th December 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife to the late John. Wonderful mother to Malcolm, Carole, Heather and Janet. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Brenda will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Funeral Service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Westley on Monday 30th December 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made payable to The NSPCC and may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT. Tel: 01284 754017
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 20, 2019