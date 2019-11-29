|
BEAMISH
Brian Peter
aged 70 years, passed away after a long illness on 19th November 2019. Much loved and sadly missed by all. Funeral to be held on Friday 6th December 2019 at 3.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Everyone welcome. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to Arthur Rank Hospice and/or Addenbrookes Charitable Trust (Hepatology Clinic) c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019