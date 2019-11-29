Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
15:30
Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Brian BEAMISH

Brian BEAMISH Notice
BEAMISH

Brian Peter

aged 70 years, passed away after a long illness on 19th November 2019. Much loved and sadly missed by all. Funeral to be held on Friday 6th December 2019 at 3.30pm at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. Everyone welcome. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to Arthur Rank Hospice and/or Addenbrookes Charitable Trust (Hepatology Clinic) c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
