Brian George "Ted"
Sadly passed away on Monday 22nd July 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital. Loving husband to Anne, a dear father to Jane, Michael and Frances and much loved by his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds on the 6th August at 2.00pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired to St Marys Church for the Water for Africa Fund may be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019