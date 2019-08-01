Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian CROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian CROSS

Notice Condolences

Brian CROSS Notice
CROSS

Brian George "Ted"

Sadly passed away on Monday 22nd July 2019 at the West Suffolk Hospital. Loving husband to Anne, a dear father to Jane, Michael and Frances and much loved by his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds on the 6th August at 2.00pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired to St Marys Church for the Water for Africa Fund may be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.