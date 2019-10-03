|
CROSS
Brian (Ted)
Anne and family would like to thank everyone for all their kind messages following their sad loss. Also grateful thanks to the doctors, nurses and ambulance staff involved in his care. To the Reverend David Crofts and the St Mary's Church family for their love and support and to the staff of L Fulcher Funeral Services for their care and kindness. Donations in his memory to 'Water for Africa' amounting to £400 have been gratefully recieved.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019