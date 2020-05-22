|
DAVEY
Brian Walter
'Satch'
of Barnham, passed away peacefully on 4th May, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Gwen and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all. Due to the current circumstances a private service will be taking place, with a memorial service at Barnham Church at a later date. Donations, if desired in memory of Brian are for Snetterton Dogs Trust, these can be made online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE. Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020