Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Thetford)
30 Bury Road
Thetford, Norfolk IP24 3DE
01842 810534
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian DAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian DAVEY

Notice Condolences

Brian DAVEY Notice
DAVEY

Brian Walter

'Satch'

of Barnham, passed away peacefully on 4th May, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Gwen and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all. Due to the current circumstances a private service will be taking place, with a memorial service at Barnham Church at a later date. Donations, if desired in memory of Brian are for Snetterton Dogs Trust, these can be made online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE. Tel: 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -