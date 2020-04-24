|
Brian
passed away, suddenly, on 15th April at home, aged 88. Beloved Husband of Miriam and a loving Father to Karen, Joanna and Matthew. A wonderful Grandad to Victoria, Ashley, Edward, Miles, Charlie, Tom and Oliver. Great-Grandad to Lewis, Finlay, Rose, Bodie, Penelope and Mable. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 6th May at 11.30am. Due to Covid 19 restrictions only close family will be able to attend the service in person. However, the service will be streamed live on Webcast. No flowers please, but any donations received will be split between the Cardiology Department at West Suffolk Hospital and Perennial the charity that helps people in Horticulture. Please send donations c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX.
