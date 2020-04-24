Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
11:30
the West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian DAY

Notice Condolences

Brian DAY Notice
DAY

Brian

passed away, suddenly, on 15th April at home, aged 88. Beloved Husband of Miriam and a loving Father to Karen, Joanna and Matthew. A wonderful Grandad to Victoria, Ashley, Edward, Miles, Charlie, Tom and Oliver. Great-Grandad to Lewis, Finlay, Rose, Bodie, Penelope and Mable. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 6th May at 11.30am. Due to Covid 19 restrictions only close family will be able to attend the service in person. However, the service will be streamed live on Webcast. No flowers please, but any donations received will be split between the Cardiology Department at West Suffolk Hospital and Perennial the charity that helps people in Horticulture. Please send donations c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -