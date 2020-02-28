|
RICHARDSON
Brian passed away peacefully at home on the 11th February 2020. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 10th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the Dogs Trust may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 28, 2020