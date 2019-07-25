Home

Brian SHAW

Brian SHAW Notice
SHAW

Brian

Passed away on the 17th July 2019 aged 74 years. A loving husband to Yvonne, dad to Alison and Stefan, also grandad and great grandad to Rhiannon, Fraser, Fergus and Arius. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey Chapel on Monday 5th August at 11.30am. No flowers but donations if desired to St Nicholas Hospice Care made payable by cheque and sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Service, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX Tel: 01284 754049.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 25, 2019
