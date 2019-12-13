Home

VAUX

Brian Michael

Born in Chesterfield, Derbyshire. Lately happily of Penley, Wrexham. Passed away peacefully on 2nd December 2019, aged 72 Years. Much loved dad, brother and uncle. Funeral Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Penley (LL13 0LU) on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to 'Shooting Star Unit', Wrexham Maelor Hospital. Enquires to the Funeral Directors E. J. Edgerton & Son

'The Oaklands' Bradenheath, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 2LF Tel: 01948 710286
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019
