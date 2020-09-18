|
|
WADSWORTH
Brian passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on Friday 4th September 2020 after a long illness. He will be sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his many friends and colleagues. Private funeral to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, with a weblink for remote viewing available (details from the family at [email protected] ). Donations if desired in memory of Brian to Parkinson's UK c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 18, 2020