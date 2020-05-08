|
CORNISH
Bryan Arthur
Sadly passed away at home on 27th April 2020 aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Jen, devoted Dad of Julie and father in law to Andy. Proud and loving Grandad of Tom, Sam and Deanna. A dear Brother, Brother in law, Uncle and Great Uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Private funeral service to take place, to be followed by a celebration of his life at a later date. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK c/o L.Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX.
