|
|
HOOSON
Bryan John
passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 11th October 2020, aged 64 years. Adored husband of Marion, and brother to Robert and Sheena. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His funeral will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 28th October, due to current restrictions this is by invitation only. Donations in memory of Bryan can be made directly to St Nicholas Hospice online stnicholashospice.org.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 23, 2020