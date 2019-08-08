|
|
MIDDLEDITCH
Bryan
Sadly passed away on July 27th 2019, aged 90 years of Ixworth. Beloved husband of the late Molly. Dear dad of Lesley and Deborah, father-in-law of Roy and Nicholas, loving grandad of Matthew & Rebecca and Louise & Andy, special great-grandad of Oliver, Arthur and Sam, brother of Joan and dearest friend of Val. Funeral service at Norton Salvation Army Hall on Friday August 16th at 11.30am followed by burial. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Bryan for East Anglian Air Ambulance and East Anglia's Children's Hospices may also be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019