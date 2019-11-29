|
|
LEWIS
Bryn
(Wing Commander)
died peacefully on the 19th November 2019 in his 96th year. Loving husband to the late Jean May, wonderful father to Gwilym and Richard, adoring father-in-law to Bente and Kate, grandfather to Alex, Kris and Charlotte. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th December at 1.00pm at West Suffolk Crematorium in the St Edmunds Chapel. No flowers please, but donations to Alzheimer's Society can be sent c/o A E Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227 alzheimers.org.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019