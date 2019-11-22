|
|
GORE
Reverend Canon John Harrington
Of Clare and formerly of Deal and Southchurch, passed to rest peacefully at Devonshire House, Cavendish on 7th November 2019, aged 95 years. Much loved husband of the late Marjorie and a dearly loved uncle and cousin and brother of the late Reginald. Funeral Service at the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul, Clare on Tuesday 3rd December at 12.00noon followed by cremation later. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Crisis or PCC Clare with Poslingford (to benefit St Peter & St Paul Church, Clare) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019