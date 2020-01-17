|
|
LAWRENCE
Carol Yvonne
(Constable)
Passed away peacefully on 26th December 2019 aged 57 years, after a 5 year illness bravely fought. Dearly loved wife, mother, nanna and daughter who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Celebration of life at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel, on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 11.00 am. Donations to Cancer Research UK, or flowers, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020