NUNN
Carol Ann
In loving memory of Carol Ann Nunn who sadly passed away on 21st April 2020, aged 72 years. Carol died suddenly but peacefully at her home address in Pakenham. She will be missed by her brother Mel, sister Rachael and their children as well as her wider family and her many friends in Pakenham where she will be remembered fondly. Carol's funeral took place on 7th May leaving from her home in Pakenham and her family are grateful to those who came to pay their respects and say goodbye as she made her final journey through the village. Thanks to Andrew Bingham Funeral Services for enabling such personal and touching arrangements. At some point in the future there will be a formal remembrance service in Pakenham to celebrate her life and her ashes will be interred in her grandmother's grave as she wished for. Mel would like to thank her friends and neighbours in Pakenham who always showed much care and kindness to Carol, particularly in the last few years as her health declined.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 15, 2020